WXYZ gears up for annual MHS Valentine's Telethon

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane Society’s annual “Valentine’s Telethon” will air on Feb. 8, from 6 a.m. to midnight, on WXYZ. Last year’s event raised $382,000 for local animals in need. For a seventh consecutive year the Telethon is sponsored by Purina.

Alicia Smith, anchor for “7 Action News This Morning”, will host the broadcast. Smith will entertain viewers with stories of animal rescues, cruelty investigations, and redemption. She will reunite adoptive families with the MHS, and the broadcast will feature a live puppy playpen.

“We are really excited to showcase the work made possible by our generous supporters,” said Matthew Pepper, president and CEO of the MHS. “They made the call last year, enabling us to provide critical services to tens of thousands of pets and their families. Without that support, none of what we do is possible.”

People interested in donating can visit http://www.michiganhumane.org/telethon/ or call 855-MHS-GIVE.

Viewers will see segments during commercial breaks throughout the day. They can also watch the telethon’s live puppy cam at https://www.facebook.com/wxyzdetroit/

In addition to Purina, many other businesses have stepped forward to support this event. These include local companies like Buddy’s Pizza, Display Group, Grid4 Communications, The Parade Company, and Premier Pet Supply. National sponsors include the DTE Energy Foundation and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. International brands round out the roster and include Strategic Staffing Solutions and U.S. Mattress. They also include Zoetis, maker of Apoquel, and Boehringer Ingelheim, maker of Heartgard and NexGard.