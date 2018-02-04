WXYZ gears up for annual MHS Valentine's Telethon

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane Society’s annual “Valentine’s Telethon” will air on Feb. 8, from 6 a.m. to midnight, on WXYZ. Last year’s event raised $382,000 for local animals in need. For a seventh consecutive year the Telethon is sponsored by Purina.
Alicia Smith, anchor for “7 Action News This Morning”, will host the broadcast. Smith will entertain viewers with stories of animal rescues, cruelty investigations, and redemption. She will reunite adoptive families with the MHS, and the broadcast will feature a live puppy playpen.
“We are really excited to showcase the work made possible by our generous supporters,” said Matthew Pepper, president and CEO of the MHS. “They made the call last year, enabling us to provide critical services to tens of thousands of pets and their families. Without that support, none of what we do is possible.”
In addition to Purina, many other businesses have stepped forward to support this event. These include local companies like Buddy’s Pizza, Display Group, Grid4 Communications, The Parade Company, and Premier Pet Supply. National sponsors include the DTE Energy Foundation and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. International brands round out the roster and include Strategic Staffing Solutions and U.S. Mattress. They also include Zoetis, maker of Apoquel, and Boehringer Ingelheim, maker of Heartgard and NexGard.
The Michigan Humane Society relies on the generosity of donors, not government funds. Its first telethon aired in 1996, making this its 22nd broadcast.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.