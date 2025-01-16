WXYZ, MAB offering $1K scholarship to broadcast journalism students; here's how to apply

Watch Now
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — If you are a college student currently studying for a career in a broadcast media-related field, WXYZ-TV 7 News Detroit, in cooperation with the Scripps Howard Fund and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, is offering a scholarship.

This is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship for students who are pursuing a career in broadcast media.

In order to apply, you need to submit your resume, two letters of recommendation, and an essay outlining your career goals.

Online applications are due on Tuesday, Feb. 11, The winner will be notified at the end of February.

More information about applying for this scholarship can be found at this link.

