WXYZ, Michigan Scripps stations to host Gubernatorial Debate at Oakland University on October 25

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ Channel 7 Detroit, WXMI FOX 17 Grand Rapids, Michigan, WSYM FOX 47 Lansing, Michigan, and Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement will host a Michigan Gubernatorial Debate with Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

The live televised, one-hour commercial free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17), and Elle Meyers (WSYM FOX 47) will moderate the debate.

“The gubernatorial debate is a very important public service forum,” said Mike Murri, vice president and general manager of WXYZ & WMYD. “The gubernatorial candidates will present themselves and answer questions on where they stand on important issues. Michigan Scripps television stations in partnership with Oakland University look forward to broadcasting and streaming the debate in this very important election year to the entire State of Michigan.”

“Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement is delighted to partner with Scripps’ television stations in this important statewide civic initiative. Oakland University prides itself on being a steward of place. Fostering a strong democracy is critical to that work. This debate will help do that,” said Dave Dulio, director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement.” The debate will air and stream on WXYZ Channel 7 Detroit, WXMI Fox 17 Grand Rapids and WSYM Fox 47 Lansing.

It also will be shared with media partners throughout Michigan.

The Michigan general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.