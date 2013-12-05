WXYZ offers scholarship opportunity for college students pursuing careers in broadcasting

(WXYZ) - Are you a college student currently pursuing a career in a broadcast‐related field?

If so, WXYZ Channel 7, in cooperation with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation, is offering a one‐time, $1,000 scholarship to assist students like yourself who are actively pursuing a career in a broadcast‐related field.

Interested applicants should send: a cover letter, resume, letters of recommendation, as well as an essay of 200‐300 words explaining your career goals to the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation, 819 North Washington Ave., Lansing, Michigan 48906.

Applications are due no later than, February 1, 2018.

The winner will be notified the week of February 12, 2018 and will be awarded Wednesday, March 7, 2018 during the main luncheon of the Great Lakes Media Show. Don’t miss your chance to apply!

Click here for more information on the scholarship and a look at past winners from the website of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation.