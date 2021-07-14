Watch
WXYZ staff earns 10 awards at 43rd annual Michigan Emmy Awards

Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 11:39:46-04

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV was honored with 10 Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter, in June.

Congratulations to all of the winners! Check out the list below.

Newscast - Morning/Daytime/Evening
Mid-Michigan Flooding Disaster
Ashleigh Klinger, Alan Campbell, Glenda Lewis

Continuing Coverage
The Plot to Kidnap Michigan's Governor
Jim Kiertzner, Heather Catallo, Kennan Oliphant, Yve Jones, Tim Kochenderfer, Kim Russell

Business/Consumer - Short or Long Form Content
The Rebound Detroit: Navigating through the Pandemic
Ameera David, Tracy Wujack

Crime – News
Connected in Crime - Detroit to West Virginia
Brian Abel

Politics/Government – NewsT
he Governor's COVID Town Hall
Carolyn Clifford

Special Event Coverage
Light Up the Season
Nikolas Tyckowski, Andrzej Milosz, Josh Bowren, Pravin Sitaraman, Marie Gould

News Promotion - Topical (Single Spot)
White Boy Rick: In his Words
Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Karam Rassam

News Promotion - Image (Single Spot)
The 7 Investigators: Every Fact, Clue and Detail
Phil Wrobel, Daryn Boulerice, Timothy Hawkins

Talent - Anchor Weather
Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes
Kevin Jeanes

Talent - Reporter - Specialty Assignment
Kimberly Russell

News Excellence
WXYZ
Rhonda LaVelle

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

