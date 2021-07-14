WXYZ staff earns 10 awards at 43rd annual Michigan Emmy Awards

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV was honored with 10 Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter, in June.

Congratulations to all of the winners! Check out the list below.

Newscast - Morning/Daytime/Evening

Mid-Michigan Flooding Disaster

Ashleigh Klinger, Alan Campbell, Glenda Lewis

Continuing Coverage

The Plot to Kidnap Michigan's Governor

Jim Kiertzner, Heather Catallo, Kennan Oliphant, Yve Jones, Tim Kochenderfer, Kim Russell

Business/Consumer - Short or Long Form Content

The Rebound Detroit: Navigating through the Pandemic

Ameera David, Tracy Wujack

Crime – News

Connected in Crime - Detroit to West Virginia

Brian Abel

Politics/Government – NewsT

he Governor's COVID Town Hall

Carolyn Clifford

Special Event Coverage

Light Up the Season

Nikolas Tyckowski, Andrzej Milosz, Josh Bowren, Pravin Sitaraman, Marie Gould

News Promotion - Topical (Single Spot)

White Boy Rick: In his Words

Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Karam Rassam

News Promotion - Image (Single Spot)

The 7 Investigators: Every Fact, Clue and Detail

Phil Wrobel, Daryn Boulerice, Timothy Hawkins

Talent - Anchor Weather

Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes

Kevin Jeanes

Talent - Reporter - Specialty Assignment

Kimberly Russell

News Excellence

WXYZ

Rhonda LaVelle

