WXYZ takes home 4 Emmys, including Breaking News and Special Event Coverage

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with four Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan Chapter at its 48th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at The Fillmore Detroit.
Here is the complete list of our winners:
Daily News Report - (single shift):
Covenant House Michigan outreach during extreme cold — Brittany Toolis
Riding along with Covenant House to help the homeless get out of dangerously cold temperatures
Breaking News
Grand Blanc Twp. Church Shooting - Amanda Horwitz, Tony Chiudioni, Danielle Deasley, Carolyn Clifford, Mike Duffy, Ruta Ulcinaite, Faraz Javed, Randy Wimbley, Darren Cunningham, Tiarra Braddock
Grand Blanc Township church attack: At least 4 killed, 8 injured
Business/Consumer - News
Fraudulent Cash App Accounts - Alicia Smith
Dozens contacted WXYZ’s Alicia Smith to help close fraudulent Cash App Accounts
Special Event Coverage
Woodward Dream Cruise - Marie-Terese Gould, Jarrod Stoddard
FULL SHOW: WXYZ-TV's 2025 Woodward Dream Cruise Special