WXYZ takes home 4 Emmys, including Breaking News and Special Event Coverage

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with four Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan Chapter at its 48th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at The Fillmore Detroit.

Here is the complete list of our winners:

Daily News Report - (single shift):

Covenant House Michigan outreach during extreme cold — Brittany Toolis

Riding along with Covenant House to help the homeless get out of dangerously cold temperatures

Breaking News

Grand Blanc Twp. Church Shooting - Amanda Horwitz, Tony Chiudioni, Danielle Deasley, Carolyn Clifford, Mike Duffy, Ruta Ulcinaite, Faraz Javed, Randy Wimbley, Darren Cunningham, Tiarra Braddock

Grand Blanc Township church attack: At least 4 killed, 8 injured

Business/Consumer - News

Fraudulent Cash App Accounts - Alicia Smith

Dozens contacted WXYZ’s Alicia Smith to help close fraudulent Cash App Accounts

Special Event Coverage

Woodward Dream Cruise - Marie-Terese Gould, Jarrod Stoddard