WXYZ takes home nine Emmys, with the station winning for overall excellence & Keenan Smith winning Best Anchor

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards, including the station winning for overall excellence and Keenan Smith being named best News Anchor, by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 47th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at The Fillmore Detroit.
Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below:
OVERALL EXCELLENCE
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
- Mike Murri, General Manager
ANCHOR - NEWS
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
- Keenan Smith, Anchor
REPORTER - INVESTIGATIVE
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
- Heather Catallo, Reporter
NEWS SPECIAL
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Against Their Will: For-Profit Psych Wards
- Heather Catallo, Producer
- Johnny Sartin, Photographer
BREAKING NEWS
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Clinton Township Explosion
- Ruta Ulcinaite, Reporter
- Marlon Falconer, Photographer
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - NEWS
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Unsafe Landing System: Whistleblowers vs FAA
- Heather Catallo, Reporter
- Johnny Sartin, Photographer
SPECIAL EVENT COVERAGE
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Woodward Dream Cruise
- Marie-Terese Gould, Producer
PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION - IMAGE (SINGLE SPOT)
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Voices of Detroit
- Katie Chupailo, Producer
- Phil Wrobel, Producer
- Jeffery Blevins, Editor
PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN)
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Splash pad survivors speak out
- Katie Chupailo, Producer
- Joe Orban, Editor
- Jeffery Blevins, Editor
- Phil Wrobel, Producer
