WXYZ takes home nine Emmys, with the station winning for overall excellence & Keenan Smith winning Best Anchor

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards, including the station winning for overall excellence and Keenan Smith being named best News Anchor, by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 47th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at The Fillmore Detroit.

Watch Alicia Smith congratulate Keenan during the 6 a.m. show

Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below:

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER



Mike Murri, General Manager

ANCHOR - NEWS

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER



Keenan Smith, Anchor

REPORTER - INVESTIGATIVE

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER



Heather Catallo, Reporter

NEWS SPECIAL

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Against Their Will: For-Profit Psych Wards



Heather Catallo, Producer

Johnny Sartin, Photographer

BREAKING NEWS

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Clinton Township Explosion



Ruta Ulcinaite, Reporter

Marlon Falconer, Photographer

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - NEWS

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Unsafe Landing System: Whistleblowers vs FAA



Heather Catallo, Reporter

Johnny Sartin, Photographer

SPECIAL EVENT COVERAGE

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Woodward Dream Cruise



Marie-Terese Gould, Producer

PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION - IMAGE (SINGLE SPOT)

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Voices of Detroit



Katie Chupailo, Producer

Phil Wrobel, Producer

Jeffery Blevins, Editor

PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN)

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Splash pad survivors speak out



Katie Chupailo, Producer

Joe Orban, Editor

Jeffery Blevins, Editor

Phil Wrobel, Producer

Watch our Emmy-Winning stories below

Michigan doc pre-signed blank forms that can rob you of your freedom

Authorities on scene of explosion in Clinton Township

Federal watchdog questions safety at DTW