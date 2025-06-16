Watch Now
News

Actions

WXYZ takes home nine Emmys, with the station winning for overall excellence & Keenan Smith winning Best Anchor

WXYZ takes home nine Emmys, with Keenan Smith winning Best Anchor
WXYZ takes home nine Emmys, with Keenan Smith winning Best Anchor
Posted
and last updated

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards, including the station winning for overall excellence and Keenan Smith being named best News Anchor, by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 47th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at The Fillmore Detroit.

Watch Alicia Smith congratulate Keenan during the 6 a.m. show

WXYZ takes home nine Emmys, with Keenan Smith winning Best Anchor

Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below:

OVERALL EXCELLENCE
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

  • Mike Murri, General Manager

ANCHOR - NEWS
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

  • Keenan Smith, Anchor

REPORTER - INVESTIGATIVE
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

  • Heather Catallo, Reporter

NEWS SPECIAL
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Against Their Will: For-Profit Psych Wards

  • Heather Catallo, Producer
  • Johnny Sartin, Photographer

BREAKING NEWS
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Clinton Township Explosion

  • Ruta Ulcinaite, Reporter
  • Marlon Falconer, Photographer

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - NEWS
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Unsafe Landing System: Whistleblowers vs FAA

  • Heather Catallo, Reporter
  • Johnny Sartin, Photographer

SPECIAL EVENT COVERAGE
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Woodward Dream Cruise

  • Marie-Terese Gould, Producer

PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION - IMAGE (SINGLE SPOT)
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Voices of Detroit

  • Katie Chupailo, Producer
  • Phil Wrobel, Producer
  • Jeffery Blevins, Editor

PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN)
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Splash pad survivors speak out

  • Katie Chupailo, Producer
  • Joe Orban, Editor
  • Jeffery Blevins, Editor
  • Phil Wrobel, Producer

Watch our Emmy-Winning stories below

Michigan doc pre-signed blank forms that can rob you of your freedom
Authorities on scene of explosion in Clinton Township
Federal watchdog questions safety at DTW
2024 Woodward Dream Cruise

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!