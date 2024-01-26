WXYZ team honored at duPont-Columbia awards in New York City

WXYZ-TV’s investigative team was honored Thursday night at the 82nd annual duPont-Columbia awards in New York City.

The awards, regarded as the highest honor in broadcast journalism, recognized 30 finalists and 15 winners at this years’s ceremony held on the campus of Columbia University.

Investigative reporter Ross Jones, editor Randy Lundquist and photojournalists Ramon Rosario and John Ciolino were recognized as finalists for “Conduct Unbecoming,” a two-year investigation into misconduct within the Detroit Police Department.

The reporting revealed how dozens of Detroit police officers kept their badges after committing violence against women and children. The relentless reporting exposed gaps in oversight, forced the department to label 128 current officers as “high risk” and revealed how second and third chances cost taxpayers and public safety.

Of more than 500 submissions nationwide, only 30 reports earned honors this year.

The duPont jury said the investigation “methodically exposed a disturbing pattern in the Detroit Police Department: overlooking criminal behavior within its ranks, from domestic violence to unprovoked assault.”

This honor marks the third time WXYZ’s work has been recognized by the duPont-Columbia jury—the most of any Detroit TV station.

