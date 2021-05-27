WXYZ to launch 'Positively Detroit' streaming show on June 2 with stories that will brighten your day

(WXYZ) — Need a break from news coverage that brings you down? We have you covered with Positively Detroit.

We’ll bring you the stories that inspire, make you smile, highlight people doing good and provide hope.

We’ve heard from you loud and clear that a ‘pick-me-up’ is needed for all of us during what has been a heavy news cycle for more than a year.

Starting Wednesday, June 2 - WXYZ will launch Positively Detroit, a half-hour show that will air daily on Roku and all of your favorite streaming devices. If you don’t have our channel be sure to search for WXYZ to install.

Here are the times when you can watch Positively Detroit:

Monday through Friday:

10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays:

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sundays:

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can also find all of our Positively Detroit stories on WXYZ.com. We hope you enjoy the good news!

