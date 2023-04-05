WXYZ to stream Easter Mass from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament

WXYZ Channel 7 will live-stream a pre-recorded Easter Mass on Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Father Stephen Pullis will lead the mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament. Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron is inviting people to attend in-person holy week and Easter liturgies at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Woodward Ave. between Chicago and the Davison freeway.

You can also watch the mass on all your favorite streaming devices, including on the WXYZ app, and on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV and more. You can check out the apps for streaming here.

Cathedral Mass schedule

7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 6: Archbishop Vigneron will celebrate the Mass of the Lord's Supper. During this Mass, the Archbishop plans to wash the feet of 12 parishioners, commemorating Christ washing the feet of His twelve apostles at the Last Supper.

1 p.m. Good Friday, April 7: Archbishop Vigneron will celebrate the Liturgy of the Lord's Passion. This service will include prayers, the Scriptural proclamation of Christ's Passion, veneration of the cross, and Holy Communion.

9 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 8: Archbishop Vigneron will preside at the Easter Vigil. This Mass includes the Blessing of the Fire, a ceremony in which the paschal candle is lit from a small fire outside the church. Also, those who have completed their preparation will be baptized and/or received into full communion with the Church through their Confirmation and First Holy Eucharist.

11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9: Archbishop Vigneron will celebrate Easter Mass. This liturgy celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus and His victory over sin and death.