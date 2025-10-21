Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

 WXYZ-TV announces bigger and brighter 'Light Up the Season' special for 2025

Light Up the Season
WXYZ
Light Up the Season
Light Up the Season
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For 20 years, Channel 7 has been your home for the Detroit tree lighting, bringing the tradition to communities across Southeastern Michigan in a way no one else can.

And now, WXYZ-TV is announcing that this year's "Light up the Season" special will be bigger and brighter than ever. The show will air live from Detroit and kick off the season with the lighting of the Christmas tree.

The special will now expand across metro Detroit, for a one-of-a-kind look at the most festive light shows and family holiday fun throughout our area.

Expect more lights, more communities and more holiday spirit than ever.

Join us for our annual "Light Up the Season" special on Friday, November 21, at 7 p.m. as we connect and celebrate our communities from Downtown to Downriver, Oakland to Macomb, western Wayne and beyond.

The holiday season starts right here on 7 News Detroit.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!