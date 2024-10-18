WXYZ-TV Creative Services Department wins national award for 'Good morning, Detroit'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Creative Services Department at WXYZ-TV was honored with an award from the Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Thursday night, the department won the category of TV/Streaming Local for the station's "Good morning, Detroit" initiative, where viewers and organizations submit videos to send the community a friendly morning greeting.

Watch the department's promotion for "Good morning, Detroit" in the video player below:

Good Morning Detroit | Promo

The GEMA honor recognizes the extraordinary achievements in marketing, advertising, digital media and public relations.

Our Creative Services Department is honored to receive this prestigious award. We also recognize all the finalists and winners from across our parent company, E.W. Scripps.

Most of all, we couldn’t have done this without you, our viewers. Your submissions made this possible, so we also want to share this honor with you as well and say thank you!

Thank you for your creativity, your positivity and — more than anything — your contributions! Keep sending your morning greetings. Thank you for your participation and as always, thank you for watching!

