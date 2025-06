(WXYZ) — It’s a bittersweet day here at Broadcast House as WXYZ-TV director Mike Campbell is retiring after an incredible 21 years.

Mike has been the steady hand behind the scenes — always on top of everything, with a sharp wit, a contagious smile, and a heart as big as his talent.

He’s made every day in the control room a little brighter.

We're wishing him all the best in his next chapter! Congratulations on your retirement, Mike!