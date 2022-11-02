WXYZ-TV Editorial Director Chuck Stokes honored with Neal Shine Award for Commitment to Media in Philanthropy

(WXYZ) — Channel 7 Editorial Director Chuck Stokes is among those being honored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals as part of their National Philanthropy Day commemorations.

Stokes has been named the winner of the Neal Shine Award for Commitment to Media in Philanthropy by the organization.

The other honorees named by the organization are:

Carla Walker-Miller Founder & CEO, Walker-Miller Energy - Max M. Fisher Award for Outstanding Philanthropist

John Carter – Edward T. Ahee Jewel Award for Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Ben Maibach, Chief Community Officer, Barton Marlow Company - George W. Romney Award for Lifetime Achievement in Volunteerism

Dennis Archer, Chairman & CEO, Dennis W. Archer PLLC; Chairman Emeritus Chairman, Dickinson Wright, PLLC - Spirit of Philanthropy Award

David Ripple, Vice President of Philanthropy, Trinity Health Michigan-Southeast Region - Dr. John S. Lore Award for Outstanding Fundraiser

Peter Remington, Founder & CEO, The Remington Group - Special Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership in Philanthropy

DTE Energy – Outstanding Corporation Award

The Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation – Outstanding Foundation Award

Jeremiah Steen, Director, Steen Foundation - Sparky Anderson Award for Youth in Philanthropy



The awards will be presented the evening of Thursday, November 3 at the National Philanthropy Day Dinner from 5-9 pm at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.

Proceeds from the National Philanthropy Day Dinner will benefit the AFP Greater Detroit’s education, scholarship, and diversity programs promoting high ethical standards in fundraising. National Philanthropy Day was established by the Association for Fundraising Professionals in 1985 to celebrate the nationwide efforts of philanthropists for their many significant contributions.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at: www.afpdet.org or by contacting Sponsorship Chair Rebecca Hepner at: Rebecca.Hepner@kidsalive.org or (248) 892-6355. Tickets for the event are $125 for individuals and $1,250 for a table of ten and can be purchased online at: www.afpdet.org.

