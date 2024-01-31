WXYZ-TV giving away more than 20K books to children through 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign

(WXYZ) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home.

Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

This past summer, WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit did a call-out for donations from employees and the community. With those collected funds and with a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Foundation, we are now able to give more than 20,000 books to children in the community this year.

The book giveaway events start in January with the kickoff book drive taking place at Seminole Academy and King Academy in Mt. Clemens.

Last year, the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign celebrated giving away its one-millionth book at a metro Detroit school.

“I am so proud of the team at WXYZ-TV and TV20 Detroit, and our viewers, for opening up their hearts and their wallets for the children in our community,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager. “This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit.”

In partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Scholastic, WXYZ-TV is distributing the books at partner schools in the Detroit and metro Detroit area through various events and book drive-thrus. Books are chosen to be specific to each school and classroom.

Stay tuned in the coming months to see stories of the campaign's impact both on-air and online.

If you'd like to give toward next year's donation drive, click the link below. We appreciate the community's support in this effort!

Together, we can make a difference in our community. #GiveAChildABook