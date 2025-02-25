WXYZ-TV honored with more than 20 awards by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters announced the winners and finalists for the 2025 Broadcast Excellence Awards on Monday.

WXYZ-TV was honored with more than 20 awards, including Continuing Coverage and Investigative Story. The station was also named a finalist in five additional categories.

The MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala will be held on April 5 at the MotorCity Casino in Detroit. For more information on MAB and for the full list of winners, click here.

Commercial



Best: WXYZ-TV - Kitch Law, Light Up The Season (Alissa Lincoln, Andrzej Milosz)

Continuing Coverage



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Crumbley Parents on Trial (WXYZ News Team)

WXYZ-TV - (WXYZ News Team) Best: WXYZ-TV - 2024 NFL Draft (WXYZ News Team)

Feature Story



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Caroline House (Sarah Michals, Johnny Sartin Jr., Mike Glover)

WXYZ-TV - (Sarah Michals, Johnny Sartin Jr., Mike Glover) Best: WXYZ-TV - Family continues to heal after splash pad shooting (Simon Shaykhet, Mike Glover)

Investigative Story



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Shielded: How Troubled Cops Keep Their Badges (Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin Jr., Ronnie Love)

WXYZ-TV - (Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin Jr., Ronnie Love) Best: WXYZ-TV - Against Their Will: For-Profit Psych Wards (Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist)

Marketing Materials & Promos



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Splash Pad Shooting Survivors Speak Out (Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevins, Joe Orban)

WXYZ-TV - (Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevins, Joe Orban) Best: WXYZ-TV - 7 News Detroit - Where Your Voice Matters (Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevins, Joe Orban)

Meteorologist



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Mike Taylor

News Anchor



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Carolyn Clifford

WXYZ-TV - Best: WXYZ-TV - Mike Duffy

News Reporter



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Sarah Michals

WXYZ-TV - Best: WXYZ-TV - Heather Catallo

News Series



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Problems in Probate: Guardianship Reform Bills (Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist)

WXYZ-TV - (Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist) Best: WXYZ-TV - Law and Disorder: Inside the Wayne County Sheriff's Office (Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin, Jr., Ronnie Love)

News Special



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Detroit on the Clock: A WXYZ NFL Draft Special (Brad Galli, Marie Gould, Matt Bellehumeur, Carolyn Clifford)

OTT Content



Best: WXYZ-TV - Against Their Will (Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist)

Photojournalist



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Mike Glover

Special Interest Programming



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Countdown to the Draft: A WXYZ NFL Draft Special (Marie-Terese Gould, Brad Galli, Andrzej Milosz, Pravin Sitaraman)

WXYZ-TV - (Marie-Terese Gould, Brad Galli, Andrzej Milosz, Pravin Sitaraman) Best: WXYZ-TV - Woodward Dream Cruise (Marie-Terese Gould, Matt Bellehumeur, Andrzej Milosz, Pravin Sitaraman)

Sports Feature or Series



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Brad Galli one-on-one with J.J. McCarthy (Brad Galli, Chad Britton)

Sportscast



Merit: WXYZ-TV - Aug 9, 2024 Sportscast Taylor Decker Make a Wish (Brad Galli)

WXYZ-TV - (Brad Galli) Best: WXYZ-TV - January 10, 2024 Michigan Wins the National Championship (Brad Galli)

Breaking News Story



Finalist: WXYZ-TV - Jennifer Crumbley Verdict (WXYZ News Team)

Digital Excellence



Finalist: WXYZ-TV - 2024 WXYZ Digital Execution

Weathercast



Finalist: WXYZ-TV - Dave Rexroth August 27, 2024 (Dave Rexroth)

WXYZ-TV - (Dave Rexroth) Finalist: WXYZ-TV - Mike Taylor February 28, 2024 (Mike Taylor)

Newscast



Finalist: WXYZ-TV - Clinton Twp. Business Explosions (Rosemary Wlodarczyk, Jarrod Stoddard, Glenda Lewis, Mike Duffy)

WXYZ-TV - (Rosemary Wlodarczyk, Jarrod Stoddard, Glenda Lewis, Mike Duffy) Finalist: WXYZ-TV - NFL Draft Round 1 (Tony Chiudioni, Mike Clous, Carolyn Clifford, Mike Duffy)

Community Involvement

