WXYZ-TV honors local mothers for Mother's Day

Joan has mothered six kids, 22 grand kids, 20 great grand kids, and several great great grand kids. She has been married to for 66 years. "She’s an amazing woman," her daughter Jen said. Jen Tobel

Ventura Hayes is a single mother of six children, ranging in age from 9 months old to 18-years-old. She works full-time while attending college as she raises her children. "She’s very dedicated very loving, very sweet and very dependable," said Michael Messing Jr. Michael Messing Jr.



Phoenix Lane is single parent who's daughter is a straight A student. "I work hard to give India (daughter) the world. I just wanted to recognize ME!" Phoenix Lane

Madison Kilpatrick has two children with her fiance and high school sweetheart who was killed on October 24, 2021. Brandi Millard

Brooke is a single mother to her own biological children. "Instead of 'retiring' as a mom, she became a foster mom to two teen girls and also the fulltime caregiver" to a family member in need," her daughter Brooke said. Brooke Davis

"She is the sweetest and most caring person I know. She will do whatever is needed for her family. Enjoy your day Mom! Love you!," said Chris Voakes. Chris Voakes

"She takes care of my grandmother who has stage 4 pulmonary fibrosis and works in an urgent care," said Hassan Nasrallah. Hassan Nasrallah









"My mom’s name is Joyce and she is the epitome of selfless love. All of the things she has done over the years for my sister and I cannot be counted or expressed in words," sadi Renee Malmgren. Renee Malmgren

"I am blessed at 64-years-old to still have my mother. My mother is 87-years-young and has been a blessing to her family and her church family. She continues to be self-sufficient," said Linda Jackson. Linda Jackson

"My mother rocks. She is old school. She disciplined us and instilled values and goals. She raised five children on her own. Out of five siblings, four of us are still alive. She was the kind of mom that never interferes in her children life," said her daughter, Tina Henderson. Tina Henderson

"Throughout my years, my mother has been supportive, kind and loving. She always has been there for me throughout the best of times and the worst. When I came home from the military with a permanent brain injury, she stood by me," said Brian Hommel. Brian Hommel

