WXYZ-TV honors local mothers for Mother's Day
In honor of Mother’s Day, WXYZ-TV wants to recognize local moms for their tireless commitment and dedication.
If you would like to honor your mother and tell the world all about her, click this link to upload photos and a short summary about why she rocks.
Please be sure to include your name, location, and your mother's name.
She may be featured in a story on air, social media or on WXYZ.com.
Joan has mothered six kids, 22 grand kids, 20 great grand kids, and several great great grand kids. She has been married to for 66 years. "She’s an amazing woman," her daughter Jen said.Photo by: Jen Tobel Ventura Hayes is a single mother of six children, ranging in age from 9 months old to 18-years-old. She works full-time while attending college as she raises her children. "She’s very dedicated very loving, very sweet and very dependable," said Michael Messing Jr.Photo by: Michael Messing Jr.
Phoenix Lane is single parent who's daughter is a straight A student. "I work hard to give India (daughter) the world. I just wanted to recognize ME!"Photo by: Phoenix Lane Madison Kilpatrick has two children with her fiance and high school sweetheart who was killed on October 24, 2021.Photo by: Brandi Millard Brooke is a single mother to her own biological children. "Instead of 'retiring' as a mom, she became a foster mom to two teen girls and also the fulltime caregiver" to a family member in need," her daughter Brooke said.Photo by: Brooke Davis "She is the sweetest and most caring person I know. She will do whatever is needed for her family. Enjoy your day Mom! Love you!," said Chris Voakes.Photo by: Chris Voakes "She takes care of my grandmother who has stage 4 pulmonary fibrosis and works in an urgent care," said Hassan Nasrallah.Photo by: Hassan Nasrallah
"My mom’s name is Joyce and she is the epitome of selfless love. All of the things she has done over the years for my sister and I cannot be counted or expressed in words," sadi Renee Malmgren.Photo by: Renee Malmgren "I am blessed at 64-years-old to still have my mother. My mother is 87-years-young and has been a blessing to her family and her church family. She continues to be self-sufficient," said Linda Jackson.Photo by: Linda Jackson "My mother rocks. She is old school. She disciplined us and instilled values and goals. She raised five children on her own. Out of five siblings, four of us are still alive. She was the kind of mom that never interferes in her children life," said her daughter, Tina Henderson.Photo by: Tina Henderson "Throughout my years, my mother has been supportive, kind and loving. She always has been there for me throughout the best of times and the worst. When I came home from the military with a permanent brain injury, she stood by me," said Brian Hommel.Photo by: Brian Hommel
Phoenix Lane is single parent who's daughter is a straight A student. "I work hard to give India (daughter) the world. I just wanted to recognize ME!"Photo by: Phoenix Lane Madison Kilpatrick has two children with her fiance and high school sweetheart who was killed on October 24, 2021.Photo by: Brandi Millard Brooke is a single mother to her own biological children. "Instead of 'retiring' as a mom, she became a foster mom to two teen girls and also the fulltime caregiver" to a family member in need," her daughter Brooke said.Photo by: Brooke Davis "She is the sweetest and most caring person I know. She will do whatever is needed for her family. Enjoy your day Mom! Love you!," said Chris Voakes.Photo by: Chris Voakes "She takes care of my grandmother who has stage 4 pulmonary fibrosis and works in an urgent care," said Hassan Nasrallah.Photo by: Hassan Nasrallah
"My mom’s name is Joyce and she is the epitome of selfless love. All of the things she has done over the years for my sister and I cannot be counted or expressed in words," sadi Renee Malmgren.Photo by: Renee Malmgren "I am blessed at 64-years-old to still have my mother. My mother is 87-years-young and has been a blessing to her family and her church family. She continues to be self-sufficient," said Linda Jackson.Photo by: Linda Jackson "My mother rocks. She is old school. She disciplined us and instilled values and goals. She raised five children on her own. Out of five siblings, four of us are still alive. She was the kind of mom that never interferes in her children life," said her daughter, Tina Henderson.Photo by: Tina Henderson "Throughout my years, my mother has been supportive, kind and loving. She always has been there for me throughout the best of times and the worst. When I came home from the military with a permanent brain injury, she stood by me," said Brian Hommel.Photo by: Brian Hommel