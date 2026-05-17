WXYZ-TV named Station of the Year for third straight year by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV was named Station of the Year for the third straight year at the annual Broadcast Excellence Awards by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

WXYZ MAB

The awards, which took place Saturday night at MotorCity Casino Hotel, celebrate the best in broadcasting around the state.

7 News Detroit won in several categories announced Saturday, including:



Breaking News Story: Grand Blanc Twp. Church Shooting - WXYZ News Team



Digital Excellence: Digital 2025 - WXYZ-TV Digital



Community Involvement

WXYZ was also previously honored with more than 20 awards:

Commercial

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Somerset Collection Contest Winners, Light Up The Season Commercial

Credits: Alissa Lincoln

Best | WXYZ-TV

Somerset, Detroit Shoppe, & Detroit Historical Society Detroit Moments Compilation

Credits: Alissa Lincoln, Randy Lundquist, Elizabeth Hager, Nick Leix

Continuing Coverage

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Southwest Detroit Flooding

Credits: WXYZ News Team

Best | WXYZ-TV

Paying a Price

Credits: Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin, Tim Kochenderfer

Feature Story

Merit | WXYZ-TV

8-year-old survivor of Splash pad shooting learning echolocation

Credits: Simon Shaykhet, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist

Investigative Story

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Lieutenant Furman

Credits: Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin

Marketing Materials & Promos

Merit | WXYZ-TV

WXYZ - One in a Million

Credits: Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevins, Joe Orban

Best | WXYZ-TV

7 News Detroit: Your Voices, Your Stories

Credits: Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevins, Joe Orban, Alicia McNeely

Meteorologist

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn

News Anchor

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Glenda Lewis

News Reporter

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Randy Wimbley

Best | WXYZ-TV

Simon Shaykhet

News Series

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Threats and Politics at the Road Commission

Credits: Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist

Best | WXYZ-TV

Unprotected

Credits: Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin, Ronnie Love

Photojournalist

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Mike Glover

Best | WXYZ-TV

Jeffrey Lindblom

Special Interest Programming

Best | WXYZ-TV

The Big, Bright Light Show

Credits: Danielle Deasley, Glenda Lewis, Taylor Sharpe

Sports Feature or Series

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Prepping to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with one leg

Credits: Brad Galli

Sportscast

Merit | WXYZ-TV

Little League Championship

Credits: Brad Galli

Best | WXYZ-TV

Tigers Advance to ALDS

Credits: Brad Galli

For more information on MAB and for the full list of winners, click here.