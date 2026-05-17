WXYZ-TV named Station of the Year for third straight year by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV was named Station of the Year for the third straight year at the annual Broadcast Excellence Awards by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.
The awards, which took place Saturday night at MotorCity Casino Hotel, celebrate the best in broadcasting around the state.
7 News Detroit won in several categories announced Saturday, including:
- Breaking News Story: Grand Blanc Twp. Church Shooting - WXYZ News Team
- Digital Excellence: Digital 2025 - WXYZ-TV Digital
- Community Involvement
WXYZ was also previously honored with more than 20 awards:
Commercial
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Somerset Collection Contest Winners, Light Up The Season Commercial
Credits: Alissa Lincoln
Best | WXYZ-TV
Somerset, Detroit Shoppe, & Detroit Historical Society Detroit Moments Compilation
Credits: Alissa Lincoln, Randy Lundquist, Elizabeth Hager, Nick Leix
Continuing Coverage
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Southwest Detroit Flooding
Credits: WXYZ News Team
Best | WXYZ-TV
Paying a Price
Credits: Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin, Tim Kochenderfer
Feature Story
Merit | WXYZ-TV
8-year-old survivor of Splash pad shooting learning echolocation
Credits: Simon Shaykhet, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist
Investigative Story
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Lieutenant Furman
Credits: Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin
Marketing Materials & Promos
Merit | WXYZ-TV
WXYZ - One in a Million
Credits: Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevins, Joe Orban
Best | WXYZ-TV
7 News Detroit: Your Voices, Your Stories
Credits: Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevins, Joe Orban, Alicia McNeely
Meteorologist
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn
News Anchor
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Glenda Lewis
News Reporter
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Randy Wimbley
Best | WXYZ-TV
Simon Shaykhet
News Series
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Threats and Politics at the Road Commission
Credits: Heather Catallo, Johnny Sartin Jr., Randy Lundquist
Best | WXYZ-TV
Unprotected
Credits: Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Johnny Sartin, Ronnie Love
Photojournalist
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Mike Glover
Best | WXYZ-TV
Jeffrey Lindblom
Special Interest Programming
Best | WXYZ-TV
The Big, Bright Light Show
Credits: Danielle Deasley, Glenda Lewis, Taylor Sharpe
Sports Feature or Series
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Prepping to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with one leg
Credits: Brad Galli
Sportscast
Merit | WXYZ-TV
Little League Championship
Credits: Brad Galli
Best | WXYZ-TV
Tigers Advance to ALDS
Credits: Brad Galli
For more information on MAB and for the full list of winners, click here.