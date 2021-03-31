WXYZ-TV to broadcast Easter Mass from Detroit's Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV is partnering with the Archdiocese of Detroit to broadcast Easter Mass on Sunday, April 4, at 11 a.m. from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

The televised, pre-recorded mass, which will air on Channel 7, WXYZ.com, Facebook, Roku and all of your favorite streaming devices, will be led by Fr. Stephen Pullis, Director of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship for the Archdiocese.

People are welcome to attend Easter Mass in person at the Cathedral this year. According to the Archdiocese of Detroit, safety protocols will be enforced, including social distancing and mask wearing.

Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron will celebrate the in-person liturgies of Holy Week and Easter at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

“Last year was an unprecedented time in the life of our local Church, and it was with great sadness that we could not publicly celebrate the pinnacle of our faith,” said Archbishop of Detroit Allen H. Vigneron in a press release. "The challenges we have faced this past year have also brought a multitude of graces, including a renewed love by many for the Holy Eucharist and the other sacraments."

He added, “This Easter will be filled with an even greater rejoicing now that we are able to worship in-person after being apart during this holy time last year.”