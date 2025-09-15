WXYZ-TV to host Detroit mayoral debate between Sheffield, Kinloch on October 15 at 7 p.m.

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV will host a Detroit mayoral debate in October between City Council President Mary Sheffield and Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., giving the community a chance to hear directly from the candidates.
Sheffield and Kinloch emerged as the top two candidates in Detroit's mayoral primary, advancing to the general election in November. Sheffield, a 12-year veteran of the City Council, was a clear front-runner in the primary. Kinloch, senior pastor at Triumph Church in Detroit, secured the second spot on the ballot.
The station's live televised commercial-free debate will take place on Wednesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. at WXYZ-TV's Southfield studios. The debate will be broadcast on Channel 7 and streamed across WXYZ platforms.
7 News Detroit's Public Affairs Director Chuck Stokes and anchor Carolyn Clifford will moderate the debate.
Watch full interviews with both candidates in the video players below:
Election Day in Michigan is November 4.