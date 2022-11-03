WXYZ-TV to stream Election Day special on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.

(WXYZ) — This Tuesday, Michiganders will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election.

There are major races and proposals that people across the state will be voting on this year, including the governor’s race, and Prop 1, Prop 2 and Prop 3.

As we continue to bring you important coverage ahead of Election Day, we will also be here election night with the latest information on the races and the results as they come in.

RELATED: Michigan 2022 Midterm Elections: A guide for voters with races, ballot proposals & more

Join us from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for WXYZ-TV’s Election Day special. We’ll be talking to a myriad of experts and covering all of the key races.

We will be streaming the show on your favorite streaming devices.

That includes Roku, FireTV, plus on apps from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The show will also be streamed on our website, WXYZ.com. We will also stream it live on our Facebook page, and on our YouTube page.

