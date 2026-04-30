WXYZ-TV's Alicia Smith honored as finalist in 73rd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV’s Alicia Smith has been named a finalist in the prestigious 73rd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards.

Alicia’s stories investigating fraudulent Cash App accounts earned her a finalist designation in the Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting category.

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Dozens contacted WXYZ’s Alicia Smith to help close fraudulent Cash App Accounts

Her first report on March 4, 2025, highlighted Monika Bailey of Oxford Township, who received five 1099-K forms in the mail from Block, Inc. linked to five Cash App accounts opened using her stolen information — her name, her old address, and her social security number. The forms indicated she had to pay taxes on thousands of dollars in income related to those fraudulently opened accounts.

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After Alicia worked with Cash App to get all of those accounts closed, her social security number blocked from being used to open future Cash App accounts, and corrected 1099-K forms issued to her and to the IRS, dozens of people from all over Southeast Michigan and from across the country reached out to her asking for help because they were dealing with the same identity theft issue.

“Alicia’s reporting is a powerful example of journalism making a real difference. Not only did she expose a serious identity theft scheme, she helped dozens of people — some from across the country — reclaim their financial security. We’re proud to see her work recognized on a national stage," said WXYZ-TV & WMYD Station Manager and News Director Tim Kochenderfer.

The Scripps Howard Journalism Awards are one of the nation’s most prestigious American journalism competitions. Presented by the Scripps Howard Fund and The E.W. Scripps Company, the awards recognize impactful journalism across 12 categories and honor work across media.

Other honorees this year include The New York Times, Bloomberg News, The Boston Globe and more.

Check out the full list of winners and finalists here.