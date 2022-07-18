WXYZ-TV's 'Day of Giving Back' raises nearly $100K for Forgotten Harvest

(WXYZ) — Right now, families across metro Detroit are struggling to make ends meet.

The high cost of gas and groceries are putting a strain on so many of us. One in six people in metro Detroit face hunger or food insecurity at some point in their life.

That's why WXYZ partnered with the Scripps Howard Foundation last week to raise money for metro Detroit's largest food rescue organization, Forgotten Harvest. Each day the organization provides 144,000 pounds of food free of charge.

The July 12 telethon started with a $5,000 donation from the Scripps Howard Foundation, continued throughout the day with community contributions, and were boosted by Cynthia and Edsel Ford’s matching hour from 5-6 p.m.

The community was able to donate online, through text-to-give, and with a QR code. Channel 7's "Day of Giving" brought the community together to help raise almost $100,000 to support hunger relief and Forgotten Harvest. That $100,000 equates to $700,000 worth of groceries, or food for 400,000 meals to help neighbors in need.

“It was a remarkable day. Detroiters opened their hearts and wallets to help Forgotten Harvest feed the hungry and eliminate food insecurity. The money raised by the telethon will make positive impact on families in our community,” said Mike Murri, vice president and general manager of WXYZ & WMYD.

