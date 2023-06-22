WXYZ-TV’s Digital Executive Producer honored by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Every year, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) recognizes industry professionals who have been pivotal in shaping the world of broadcasting in the mitten state.

This year, Max White, WXYZ-TV’s digital executive producer was honored for years of broadcast excellence.

“WCSX-FM host Ryan Logan and WXYZ-TV Digital Executive Producer Maxwell White are the recipients of the Young Professional of the Year awards given to those 35 years or younger who have made a significant impact on advancing broadcasting or media within their organization, demonstrated exceptional leadership potential, and established an understanding of broadcast industry standards, practices and ethics,” MAB said.

A native of Rochester, White helps lead WXYZ-TV’s overall digital-first strategy for all daily news coverage. White says he fell in love with journalism while writing for his high school newspaper at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills. After high school, White went on to complete his education at Wayne State University before landing at WXYZ-TV.

White and all other honorees will be recognized during an awards ceremony on August 9 at the Shinola Hotel in Detroit as part of MAB’s Summer Leadership Conference.

For more information about the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB), click here.