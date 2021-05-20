WXYZ-TV's 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign inspires major donation from viewer

(WXYZ) — A local viewer who was inspired by WXYZ-TV's 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign decided to gift it forward with a donation to help provide books to a school in their community.

The anonymous donor gave $2,500 to the campaign in order to sponsor a book fair at Schickler Elementary in Lapeer. The students will be receiving 1,000 new books this week to read over the summer.

One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. Over 61 percent of low-income families do not have any books in their homes, and now, more than ever, children need them.

Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Last year, WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit did a call-out for donations from employees and the community. With those collected funds and with a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Foundation, we were able to give more than 10,000 books to children in the community.

“I am so proud of the team at WXYZ-TV and TV20 Detroit, and our viewers, for opening up their hearts and their wallets for the children in our community,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager. “This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit.”

The nationwide campaign resulted in more than 165,000 books that were distributed, which will generate about 30,960,000 reading minutes.

In partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Scholastic, WXYZ-TV distributed the more than 10,000 books across partner schools in the metro Detroit area through various events and book drive-thrus. Books were chosen to be specific to each school and classroom.

“Teachers are an intricate part of this process of helping select the books, and they will also receive Scholastic dollars to help purchase additional books for their classrooms,” says Dee Dee Rogers with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

If you'd like to give toward the next donation drive, click the link below. We appreciate the community's support in this effort!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE ($5 = 1 Book)

Together, we can make a difference in our community. #GiveAChildABook

