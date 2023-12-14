WXYZ-TV's Twinkle Town tree up for auction, proceeds benefit Forgotten Harvest

(WXYZ) — OK, so we didn't win Gardner White's 2023 Twinkle Town tree decorating competition, but there's still a way you can help Forgotten Harvest!

Mike Duffy, WXYZ anchor, and Alexandra Bahou, Digital Director, teamed up with local designer Jon Gerych of Gerych's in Fenton to decorate our Forgotten Harvest tree. It was a rigorous competition, with many people vying for $10,000 to benefit a charity of their choice.

After weeks of voting, Haneen Matt took the top prize with the money going toward the ChadTough Foundation, which raises money in the fight against DIPG.

And now, there's a chance you can take our delightful tree home and still help Forgotten Harvest.

The trees are up for auction, with 100% of the funds going toward the charity partners.

The bidding will end at 11:59 p.m. EST on December 17.

Here's a link to bid. Good luck, and thanks for your support.