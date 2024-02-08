WXYZ, WMYD congratulates our 2023 Local Media Account Executives of the Year

(WXYZ) — WXYZ/WMYD in Detroit recently held their annual lunch and awards ceremony to celebrate New Business and Digital successes, as well as to recognize the top producing Account Executives of the Year for 2023.

This event is a longstanding tradition in Detroit and serves as an opportunity to highlight the team's achievements and acknowledge the individuals who contributed significantly to the stations' revenue success.

“Developing and creating new business and digital revenue is critical to our success. Recognizing and celebrating the success of our highest performers with the entire team is truly one of my favorite days of the year,” said Mike Murri- VP General Manager WXYZ/WMYD.

The winners of the Account Executive of the Year awards are:

Matt Joseph earned the WXYZ New Business Account Executive of the Year. This marked his third win of this prestigious award, highlighting his consistent excellence in driving new business revenue for the station.

Peggy Colias received the title of WXYZ Digital Account Executive of the Year. Despite being in her first full year with WXYZ, Peggy made a significant impact on the station's digital sales success, demonstrating her exceptional talent in this area.

Alex Movsesyan put an exclamation point on the year by winning both the WMYD New Business Account Executive of the Year and the WMYD Digital Account Executive of the Year titles.

This marked his third consecutive win in the New Business category, highlighting his exceptional new business performance, while also proving his versatility in digital sales.

Director of Sales, John Cook commented, “while the awards ceremony is a day of celebration, it stands for much more than that. It reflects the year-long commitment of the winners to excel in their roles. They showed their ability to adapt to changing market dynamics, while striving for excellence in their personal performance. The crystal trophies awarded to the winners serve as symbols of their hard work and dedication to being the best in the business. Overall, the event is a testament to the collective effort of the sales team driving revenue growth for WXYZ/WMYD.”

