WXYZ's Carolyn Clifford to be inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame

WXYZ-TV's Carolyn Clifford is being inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

The Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame, which recognizes reporters, editors, publishers, owners, photographers, broadcasters, educators, and others who have made outstanding contributions to the profession, announced the six inductees this week.

Carolyn is a 22-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who anchors the 4, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. She was inducted into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame in September 2021, as well as awarded the 2021 and 2022 Michigan Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Excellence Award winner for Best News Anchor.

Carolyn was born and raised in the city of Detroit and grew up on the northwest side, and is so very proud of the city's comeback and new development.

Carolyn is one of ten children, with nearly 60 nieces and nephews in her family. She was thrilled to return to her hometown and work at the very station she grew up watching. "It's like a dream come true," says Carolyn.

Carolyn is a proud graduate of Michigan State University, earning a degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also learned mental toughness from spending time in MSU's Army ROTC.

Carolyn was originally hired at WXYZ to anchor weekends and as the station's health reporter. By May 2002, Detroit began waking up with Carolyn when she joined the "7 Action News This Morning" team.

When Carolyn became the co-anchor of 7 Action News at 11 pm, she gave up her daily duties as Channel 7's Health Reporter.

Other journalists who will be inducted into the 2024 class of the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame are:



Molly Abraham: Detroit News & Detroit Free Press restaurant reviewer

John Bebow: Investigative reporter who launched the Center for Michigan and Bridge Michigan

Eric Freedman: Detroit News Pulitzer Prize winner

Jeff Gilbert: Only radio journalist in the U.S. to cover the auto industry full-time

Larry Lee: Built Gongwer News Service

The 2024 Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center on April 14.