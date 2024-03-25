Wyandotte murder suspect sets himself on fire before arrest in Ohio

Wyandotte police say a suspect wanted in a murder of a woman over the weekend tried to set himself on fire in Akron, Ohio.

According to police, co-workers of the victim, a 55-year-old woman, called police to report they hadn't seen her for multiple days.

Officers went to her home in the 2700 block of 10th St. and found her deceased.

Police they began searching for the suspect, a 59-year-old named Sung Ho Jin, and entered his information into the Law Enforcement Information network.

Around 10:55 a.m. Monday, our sister station, News 5 Cleveland, reported that Akron Police's Flock camera system registered a hit on the license plate.

The vehicle reportedly pulled into a beauty supply store and officers approached at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect brandished a knife, and then officers saw smoke coming from inside the vehicle.

Akron Police Captain Michael Miller said the suspect apparently set himself on fire. The man jumped out of the car, and officers used fire extinguishers on him.

The man was then taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, which has a burn ward, Miller said.