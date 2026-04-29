WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wyandotte Police Department said it will begin ticketing parents or guardians of kids who are seen riding bicycles recklessly.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said they have received an increased number of complaints about reckless bike riders, on both traditional bikes and e-bikes.

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Wyandotte police to begin ticketing parents of kids riding bikes & e-bikes 'recklessly'

"The large majority of violators have been juveniles (ages 13-17). For this reason, we are encouraging parents to speak with their children about bike safety and locations where their bikes can be operated," police wrote. "Violators have been speeding down sidewalks in our downtown district which endangers pedestrians and patrons exiting businesses. Note: Signs are posted in our downtown district prohibiting bike use."

Just last week, police said a 16-year-old crashed an e-bike into a vehicle and was badly injured.

Police say groups of teens have been observed impeding traffic, playing chicken with vehicles and performing wheelies.

"Our officers have been doing their best to educate violators; however, we have had limited success with this approach. Effective immediately, our department will be issuing citations to the PARENTS/GUARDIANS of the violators. These citations do require a mandatory court appearance," police wrote.

They will not issue citations to responsible people riding bikes, and they are not targeting teens who are operating their bikes safely and responsibly.

We are not issuing citations to responsible people riding bicycles/e-bikes. We are not targeting teens who are operating their bikes safely, responsibly, and lawfully.

"A common excuse that we are hearing from the parents of violators is, 'The kids don’t have a location where they can ride their bikes.' In response to that excuse, the parking lot near Memorial Park (Pennsylvania between Quarry/18TH Street) has been designated as a location where people can enjoy bike riding. Though, it should be done safely and responsibly," police wrote. "Another excuse is, 'My kid didn’t know the law.' It is the parents' responsibility to inform their children about bike safety and how to operate bicycles within the law. Regarding e-bikes, we all know they travel way too fast. When allowing juveniles to have an e-bike, it is the parents' responsibility to ensure they are operating them safely."