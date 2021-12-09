Wyandotte Roosevelt High student hurt in fight involving knife, suspect in custody

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A student was injured during a fight involving a knife at Wyandotte Roosevelt High School, prompting a lockdown and large police presence on Thursday afternoon.

According to an email from the principal sent to parents, the student is OK and receiving treatment.

The principal said the suspect fled the school but is now in police custody.

Police have swept the building and found it secure, as well as the surrounding area. The school said the bell schedule has been adjusted to finish the day.

Parents can pick their students up, but they have to be signed out at the front door.