Wyandotte school board member resigns amid cellphone tower controversy

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Wyandotte Public Schools board member announced his resignation Tuesday.

In a letter to his fellow trustees, Frank Tarnowski said questionable decisions were made regarding a cellphone tower on Washington Elementary School.

Back in June, district parents filed a lawsuit listing 22 defendants, including the board, T-Mobile, the owner of the tower and the mayor.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order against T-Mobile, which keeps them from activating the tower. It is set to expire on June 30.

Tarnoswki spoke to 7 Action News exclusively about his decision to step down. He's one of the defendants listed on the lawsuit, but he says his views never aligned with the board, specifically on the cell tower.

All school districts defendants and T-Mobile have each filed motions to dismiss.

"I've been basically against it since day one, but the problem is I am the only one," Tarnowski said.

Tarnowski says he is tired of being in the minority.

He says he supports parents who want this cell tower on Washington elementary taken down.

"We have two members that are on that board that voted yes on this," Tarnowsk said "So kind of what does that tell you?"

Tarnowski said he felt silenced.

"I've been threatened to be censured twice," Tarnowski said.

The board entered into the contract to build the cellphone tower back in 2018. T-Mobile agreed to pay the district $1,000 a month for the space.

Parents feel like transparency is lacking, so they filed lawsuit listing T-mobile, the school board and 20 others as defendants.

"What took me to the point now where I resigned, I seen the motion of brief where they want to take themselves out of the lawsuit, but what they are stating is the same synopsis as T-Mobile. So, who are we working for," Tarnowski said.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, Tarnowski wasn't mentioned by name, but a process to replace him was mapped out for the public.

"School board applications can be found on our website beginning tomorrow until noon on July 10th," Wyandotte school board President Cindy Kinney said.

Parents were as fired up as ever during the public comment portion of the meeting, once again mentioning the lack of conclusive research on whether the cell tower could harm staff and students.

"I can't get it through my head why none of you have a voice when I'm up here shaking," said Ali Cotner, whose daughter attends Washington elementary.

Tarnowski says the community should not take his resignation as defeat.

"I basically have done everything I can do here. I filed for the 27th District for state rep against Jaime Churches. I think the only way that I can get anything done is fighting in Lansing," Tarnowski said.

We spoke to Churches, who says she's actively fighting for her district and has met with T-Mobile lobbyist in Lansing.

The Wyandotte school board had no comment on Tarnowski's resignation.

The lawsuit was originally in state court, but T-Mobile filed a motion to remove it to federal court.

Attorney and Washington elementary parent Josh Castmore says they filed a motion to remand the case back to state court. It will be up for a judge to decide.

