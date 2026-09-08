Wyandotte woman killed by her son had previously called 911 for domestic dispute

(WXYZ) — Wyandotte police have released more information after a woman was found murdered inside a home over the weekend.

According to police, the victim, a 67-year-old woman, was found shot and killed inside the home in the 800 block of 6th St. around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The suspect, the woman’s 41-year-old son, was located in Toledo, Ohio, where police said he died by suicide as officers attempted to arrest him.

Police say the day before the woman's body was found, dispatch received a 911 call from the woman regarding a "domestic dispute" involving her "son."

According to police, when officers arrived at the home, they found the home quiet and did not receive an answer at the door. Officers attempted to look through the window, but the shades were closed and they couldn't see inside.

"The officers did not have legal grounds to force entry into the home," police said in the release. Police said that the dispatch center attempted to contact the caller by phone multiple times to no avail.

Police went back to the home after receiving additional information from a call, which led to them finding the body on Sunday morning.

After finding the victim’s body, investigators used phone pings and Flock technology to trace the victim’s vehicle entering Toledo, Ohio.

When officers found him in a parking lot, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot himself.