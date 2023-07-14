Watch Now
News

Actions

Wyatt and Wasabi produce 2nd litter of red panda cubs at John Ball Zoo

red panda
John Ball Zoo
red panda
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 10:27:56-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wyatt and Wasabi have given birth to their second litter of red panda cubs at John Ball Zoo (JBZ).

The zoo says the cubs were born July 11.

The cubs’ sexes are not yet known but staff members are monitoring the newborns via a live feed.

New red panda cubs born at John Ball Zoo

“John Ball Zoo is dedicated to the conservation and preservation of endangered species including red pandas, and the birth of these cubs will help ensure the future of the species,” says Dr. Ryan Colburn, the zoo’s veterinarian. “Our expert animal care staff is closely monitoring the cubs' health and development, ensuring that they receive the best possible care in their early stages of life.”

Red pandas are listed as an endangered species due to poaching, deforestation and habitat loss, according to JBZ. Fewer than 2,500 adult red pandas remain in the wild.

We’re told the cubs will start getting to know their environment in two to three months.

The zoo’s patrons are invited to follow JBZ on social media for updates on the cubs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV