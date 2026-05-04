Xander Schauffele among trio of top-10 golfers set to play in 2026 Rocket Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A trio of top-ten golfers have committed to playing in the 2026 Rocket Classic, the classic announced early Monday morning.

Cameron Young (No. 3 on the Official World Golf Ranking), Russell Henley (No. 8), and two-time major champion Xander Schauffele (No. 10) are set to play in the tournament. They will join 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and past Rocket Classic champions Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau.

“Announcing three top-10 players in our first wave is a strong signal that 2026 is shaping up to be the best field in tournament history,” said Rocket Classic tournament director Mark Hollis. “After talking with players and their teams, it’s clear the world’s best want to play in Detroit. For fans, that means a chance to get up close to watch elite competition at the highest level. We’ll have more big names to announce in the coming weeks.”

The PGA Tour tournament will be held at the Detroit Golf Club for the eighth year in a row, from July 30-Aug. 2. Fans can purchase tickets and parking at this link, with advance pricing for tickets being as low as $31.30 if you purchase before June 30.