Yates Cider Mill reopens for the 2023 summer season

(WXYZ) — Yates Cider Mill is back open for the 2023 summer season! The beloved cider mill will be open Friday, May 12 at both its Rochester Hills and Lake Orion locations.

The franchise opens at 10 a.m. Friday but its summer hours, according to the Yates Cider Mill Facebook page, are 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

Due to construction, visitors must enter the Rochester Hills establishment via the Dequindre/Avon roundabout.

As always, Fritter Fridays will be back on the grounds as well as Free Donut Wednesdays and more.