Watch Now
News

Actions

Yellen says Africa to shape world economy as US reengages

APTOPIX South Africa Yellen Africa
Themba Hadebe/AP
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sits inside a newly-assembled vehicle during her tour at the Ford Assembling Plant in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
APTOPIX South Africa Yellen Africa
South Africa Yellen Africa
South Africa Yellen
South Africa Yellen Africa
South Africa Yellen Africa
South Africa Yellen Africa
Yellen South Africa
Yellen South Africa
Yellen South Africa
Yellen South Africa
Yellen South Africa
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 13:58:14-05

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen watched Ford cars and pickup trucks being assembled at a plant in South Africa and cited it as an example of cooperation between Washington and Africa as she begins the Biden administration's big push to reengage with the continent.

Yellen said at the Ford plant in Pretoria that the U.S. strategy toward Africa "is centered around a simple recognition that Africa will shape the future of the global economy."

Yellen has also visited Senegal and Zambia on her Africa tour.

The U.S. is seeking to rebuild ties on the world's second-largest continent in the face of China's rapidly increasing economic presence and Russia's military and diplomatic foothold.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!