Yelp ranked the top 100 pizza spots in the Midwest. This metro Detroit spot ranked No. 1

(WXYZ) — Detroit is a pizza hot spot, and so is Michigan with a variety of Detroit-style and other style pizzas throughout the state.

Yelp released its list of the top 100 pizza places in the Midwest this week, and one spot in metro Detroit came in at No. 1.

How did they do the ranking? Yelp identified businesses in the pizza category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, and then ranked those using a number of factors.

Watch below: 2020 report: You voted and these are the top 7 best pizza shops in metro Detroit

You voted and these are the top 7 best pizza shops in metro Detroit

The company said they also consulted with community managers to zero in on which spots people loved.

For Yelp, the Midwest included Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin

According to Yelp, Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park is the best pizza in the Midwest.

"This family-owned favorite has been dishing up superb Detroit-style pizza for almost 50 years. Founder Louis Tourtois opened the shop in 1977, after honing his skills at other local pizzerias, including Buddy’s Pizza (often credited with inventing the Detroit style). He passed his knowledge down to grandson and current owner Nykolas (“Nyk”) Sulkiwskyj, who, at 12 years old, stretched pizza dough during summer vacations. “Now I’m building on my grandfather’s legacy,” Nyk says. “We still make pizzas just like he did—with caramelized cheese walls around the outside, [using] Wisconsin brick cheese, which has a high butterfat content.” Fans call it a “rich, cheesy” Motor City classic," Yelp wrote.

Several other places in Michigan made the list. Below you'll find the other Michigan pizza spots and their ranking.

No. 1 – Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park

No. 14 – Pie Sci in Detroit

No. 18 – Market 22 in Maple City

No. 23 – Fredi the PizzaMan in Melvindale

No. 43 – The Filling Station Microbrewery in Traverse City

No. 52 – Tawas Bay Pizza Co in Tawas City

No. 57 – Patellie's in Three Oaks

No. 62 – Quarantino's in Grand Rapids

No. 68 – Silver Beach Pizza in St. Joseph

No. 69 – Buddy's Pizza in Detroit

No. 74 – Grandma Bob's in Detroit

No. 78 – 112 Pizzeria Bistro in Rochester Hills

No. 79 – Antoniou's Towne Square Pizza in Rochester Hills

