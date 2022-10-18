Yes, we still turn clocks back in November, despite rumors

There have been rumors circulating among the public and on social media that we won't fall back in November because a bill was passed that ended clock changes.

While a bill was passed, we're here to tell you that at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, we will still turn our clocks back an hour.

On Monday, we posted a graphic showing how many days until the clocks go back. Several people commented saying they thought that we didn't do that anymore.

The rumor comes after the U.S. Senate passed a bill in March 2022 called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. The bill would abolish clock changes and keep Daylight Saving Time permanently.

While the U.S. Senate did pass that bill, it has not been taken up in the House. So, the U.S. House would have to pass the bill and it would have to be signed by President Joe Biden before it would become official.

Even if that were to happen in the next couple of weeks, it would not become law until next year, Nov. 5, 2023. So, we'd still move our clocks forward in March 2023 and then wouldn't change them again.

What would happen in Michigan kept Daylight Saving Time all year long?

Every March, we turn the clocks forward an hour. So, what would happen in Michigan if we kept Daylight Saving Time all year? Several things.

First, as 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes explained, it would be great in the summer – we'd get later sunsets and the sun rises at a decent hour.

In January though, the sun wouldn't rise until after 9 a.m. That means kids standing in the dark at bus stops, and the volume of traffic is much higher after dark.

Also, because the sun wouldn't rise until significantly later, that means colder mornings with roads staying icy longer.

Throughout winter, the sun wouldn't rise until after 8 a.m. in all of November, December, January and February.

For instance: In June, the sunrise would be at 5:55 a.m. and sunset at 9:13 p.m.

But, in January if we kept Daylight Saving Time, the sunrise would be at 9:01 a.m. and the sunset would be at 6:10 p.m.