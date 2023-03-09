Watch Now
Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard

This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler. U.S. product regulators said Thursday, March 9, 2023, that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 12:27:35-05

U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information.

The products being recalled are the Sidekick dry gear case, M20 soft backpack cooler and M30 soft cooler, version 1.0 and 2.0. If swallowed, two or more high-powered magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and get stuck in the digestive system.

