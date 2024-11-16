You can help feed pets at a Pontiac animal shelter a Thanksgiving meal

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An animal shelter in Pontiac is reaching out to fill the plates of cats and dogs this Thanksgiving.

A $25 donation will provide a pet-friendly holiday meal to animals at the Michigan Animal Rescue League. It includes special versions of classics like savory green beans and sweet potatoes.

Donations will also go toward rescuing and caring for animals at MARL.

You can watch them enjoy their meals on the shelter's Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

If you're interested in donating, visit marl.org.

