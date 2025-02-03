You can now order the blue or black Michigan legacy license plates; here's how

(WXYZ) — You can now order two different Michigan legacy license plates, the Michigan Secretary of State's Office said.

After the passing of Public Act 317, the Michigan Secretary of State had to develop and issue three legacy license plates. They are:



The black Great Lakes State plate that was used from 1979-1983

The blue Great Lakes plate that was used from 1983-2007

An updated 1976 plate only available in 2026 to celebrate the United States' semi-quincentennial anniversary

On Feb. 1, the Secretary of State mad the blue and black plates available to order for people.

WATCH BELOW: 2022 report on legislation introduced to bring back legacy license plates

Legislation introduced in Lansing to fund road repairs with retro license plates

For first-time plates, a $50 road fund fee is charged in addition to the $5 plate fee. Here's how to order one:

First, you have to go to the Department of State online services website.

Then, under vehicle transactions, click "log in to manage vehicles" and then log in using your profile. If you don't have one, you can create one. You'll need your driver's license number.

Once you're logged in, scroll down past your vehicle and then click "replace my plate." From there, you can choose either the legacy plates, or one of the standard plates. You can also customize your plate number.

The SOS will then send your the plate in the mail.