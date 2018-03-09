You can shop at these metro Detroit Costco locations for free next week

(WXYZ) - Metro Detroit Costco locations have teamed up with libraries across the area to give non-members a chance to shop at Costco for free next week.

According to the Troy Public Library, residents can can shop at Costco for free, one day next week between Monday, March 12 and Sunday, March 18.

That includes all nine southeast Michigan locations in: Auburn Hills, Bloomfield, Commerce Township, Green Oak Township (Brighton), Livonia (Haggerty location and Middlebelt location), Madison Heights, Roseville and Shelby Township.

All you have to do is present your library card or print out the flyer, which you can find here.

On top of that, there will be exclusive offers at the event as you can get a $20 Costco cash card if you join as a new executive member or a $10 Costco cash card if you join as a gold star member.