'You can't find anything like it': Clawson carnival, fireworks bring July 4 fun

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 44th annual fireworks kicked off Tuesday night in Clawson.

There's just something about Fourth of July that brings smiles to faces young and old.

At Clawson's annual carnival, there was so much to do.

"We got food so far and I really want to go on the roller coaster that spins," said Mariah who is attending Clawson's fireworks for the first time.

Calah Marks says she was born and raised in Clawson. She hasn't missed a show yet.

"I just think they are better. You can't find anything like it," Marks said.

It's one of metro Detroit's most popular fire work shows.

7 Action News talked to one man who's been attending since its inception 44 years ago.

"My mom raised six boys, and we had a ball," Jacob Stirnemann said.

Clearly, the point here was to have fun, so we enjoyed some games too.

Games, rides and fireworks aside, attendees say it's more about the people you enjoy them with.

"I am her older uncle. I am here watching her and making sure she has a fun time," Luke said.

Some traveled far and others didn't even have to leave their front porch.

Nonetheless, it brings nearly 10,000 people out, according to organizers.