You could help catch 2 guys wanted for attempted murder in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TWP. (WXYZ) — Waterford Township police are asking for your help locating two men captured on video doing a home invasion and attempted murder. The incident happened in the 3000 block of Oak Knoll last Thursday night. The men are armed and dangerous.

The video shows the suspects were looking for anything of value inside the house when the resident came home and surprised them. The homeowner was shot in the shoulder and hip, and tried to leave in the suspects' car. He was able to limp to two neighbors who helped him stop the bleeding and called 911. The resident remains in the hospital.

Police sources say the suspects’ car was recovered, bullet-riddled miles away in a ditch. It had a brick leaning against the gas pedal.

Waterford police give this description and additional information:

The first suspect is a black male, dark skin; 6’ to 6’2”, this build, in his late teens early 20’s and armed with silver/black semi-automatic 9 mm handgun. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with writing on the front. The second suspect is a white male, late teens early 20’s, wearing a black sweatshirt with a green logo and sweat pants with a stripe along both sides.

Investigators believe the home was specifically targeted and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Waterford Police Detective Novak at (248) 618-7515, or to remain anonymous contact the Tip Line at 248- 674-COPS.

