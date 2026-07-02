'You destroyed a family.' Man, girlfriend & 2 toddlers killed in I-75 shoulder crash

Four members of a family — including two toddlers — were killed after a driver slammed into their vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of southbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road in Holly.

Tieree Powell, his 23-year-old girlfriend, Zakiera Dodson, and their two young children — 3-year-old Malani and 2-year-old Karter Powell — were all inside the vehicle when it was struck just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.

WXYZ via family

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash, including whether alcohol, road rage, or some other factor played a role. Authorities have not yet determined why the family's vehicle was parked on the shoulder, whether they were out of fuel, experiencing vehicle trouble, or stopped for another reason.

WXYZ via family

"So we're not going to rule anything out right now. But what I can confirm is that the vehicle that was struck, they were not involved in anything. They were parked on the right shoulder of the freeway, and we're still trying to fully understand why — we're not sure if they were out of fuel, if they was having vehicle issues or for another reason, but they were parked on the right shoulder of a southbound 75. They were all inside of the vehicle too when they were struck," Lt. Ty Howard of Michigan State Police said.

WXYZ via family

The suspected at-fault driver is in police custody while recovering at a local hospital with minor injuries. No word yet on when charges could be filed.

Patricia Powell, Tieree's great-aunt, said she has been overcome with grief since learning of the crash.

"I'm just hurting. That's why I got these glasses. I've been crying ever since this morning."

Powell has a message for the suspected at-fault driver.

"You destroyed a family that was loved. He had a family, he was loved and those babies, they didn't even get a chance to have a family or to grow up and and to do the things that they wanted to do in life. I want him to pay for what he done to my nephew and my great nieces and stuff. I want him to pay for that because that wasn't fair."

Hear more from Patricia Powell in the video below

Patricia Powell, great-aunt of victim in deadly crash, speaks

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