You'll likely be able to see a total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning; next one will be in 2025

Tuesday morning we will get a total lunar eclipse in metro Detroit, and 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said he thinks we'll have a decent view of the eclipse.

It will start after 4 a.m. – specifically 4:09 a.m. Tuesday – when the partial lunar eclipse will begin.

The total eclipse will last for nearly an hour and a half, starting at 5:16 a.m. and lasting until 6:41 a.m.

Finally, the total moonset will happen until 7:22 a.m.

We won't get another total lunar eclipse until March 2025, so get outside and check it out if you can!