Young boy dedicates kindergarten valedictorian speech to his late mom

A young boy is inspiring others in metro Detroit. 6-year-old Jaxon Carter is turning his tragedy into triumph.

He was just 5 years old when he tragically lost his mother in an accidental fire in Harrison Township. It happened one month before he started kindergarten.

Despite a difficult year of adjusting to his new life without his mom, Jaxon excelled in school.

He won his class spelling bee, received honors in nearly all subjects, and graduated as valedictorian from his class.

His speech left everyone in the room with tears in their eyes.

"I dedicate my speech, good grades all my awards and my kindergarten graduation to my beautiful mommy who I will always love and miss so very much. I know she will always be with me in my heart," he said.

Jaxon also decorated his cap with a picture of his mom, Taryn Gainey.