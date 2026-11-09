Young buck rescued in Westland after plastic pumpkin gets stuck over its mouth

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A young buck that drew attention across metro Detroit after a plastic pumpkin became stuck over its mouth has been rescued following a 10-day search.

The deer was unable to eat or drink with the plastic container covering its mouth, raising concerns that it could eventually starve.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW:

Deer rescued in Westland after plastic pumpkin gets stuck over its mouth

Jessica Cross recorded video of the deer after spotting it in a Livonia neighborhood.

“I saw the deer with the bucket on his face,” Cross said.

Cross said the buck ran toward two other deer, but they became frightened and ran away. At first, she thought the sight was amusing. Then she realized the animal could not free itself.

“The way the face was all centered with the pumpkin. I mean, it was cute, but it also wasn’t,” Cross said. “I was a little disturbed by it.”

Tony Geftos Jessica Cross, who posted video of the deer with the stuck plastic pumpkin, talks with 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos

The search eventually involved the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, or D.A.W.G.

Kelley LaBonty, the group's director, said cases of deer getting their heads or mouths caught in plastic pumpkins are not unusual around Halloween.

“Every year, this is a big thing every year,” LaBonty said. “It’s not just this year. Year after year, we get the same call with several deer getting their heads stuck in pumpkins.”

For 10 days, people posted sightings of the buck on social media as volunteers tried to locate it.

“You know, it’s a beautiful young baby,” LaBonty said. “He deserves a chance to live.”

Tony Geftos Kelley LaBonty, Director of D.A.W.G., describes how volunteers rescued the deer with a plastic pumpkin stuck over its mouth.

On Sunday, volunteers fanned out across Hines Park in Westland after someone reported seeing the deer there, miles from where it had initially been spotted in Livonia.

Just as darkness was setting in, the group received another call that someone had located the buck.

“We were just packing up and ready to go when we got the call, and so we were so excited,” LaBonty said. “We were right there, just around the corner, and came around and we saw him, and, of course, he was on the other side of the river.”

Volunteers waded through water and mud to get close enough to tranquilize the deer.

Jessica Cross Video captured by Jessica Cross shows the deer with a stuck pumpkin in a Livonia neighborhood

The animal was tagged to warn hunters not to consume it within one month because of the medication used during the rescue. The tag is required by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Volunteers also administered IV fluids to the dehydrated animal.

LaBonty said the buck was soon back on its feet and running.

Cross said she was relieved to learn the deer she had recorded was safe.

Kelley LaBonty Once the deer was sedated, volunteers administered an I.V. and tagged it with a "Do Not Eat" date, which is required by the Michigan DNR.

“That’s awesome,” Cross said. “I was really worried. I was like, ‘Well, it can’t eat or drink. How long is it going to survive?’”

For LaBonty, the successful rescue ended days of worrying about the animal.

“I am just so excited and relieved for this animal,” she said. “You know, every day I woke up, 3 o’clock in the morning, thinking about him and worrying about him.”

The Detroit Animal Welfare Group is now urging people to take a simple precaution after Halloween: Remove the handles from plastic pumpkins or bring the containers inside once trick-or-treating is over.

The organization is also seeking donations to purchase a tranquilizer gun with a longer range. To contact D.A.W.G., click here.