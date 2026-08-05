Young giraffe at Detroit Zoo euthanized after sustaining serious injuries from herd interaction

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo said that Nguvu, a young male giraffe who joined the herd this spring, died after being seriously injured on Saturday during an interaction with the herd.

According to zoo officials, Nguvu "was seriously injured during an interaction between members of the herd in the giraffes' outdoor habitat."

Animal care staff responded immediately and the vet team closely monitored his condition, but it continued to deteriorate and he was humanely euthanized.

"Even though Nguvu was with us for only a short time, he was deeply loved by the people who cared for him every day. This loss has been especially difficult for our animal care and veterinary teams, who gave him extraordinary care from the moment he was injured until the very end. Our team continues to closely monitor and care for the rest of the herd," the post on social media reads. "Caring for wildlife is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. As with any significant event involving an animal in our care, we will carefully review this incident to learn everything we can and continue strengthening our practices."

Nguvu joined the Detroit Zoo in May 2026 from the Hogle Zoo, based on recommendations by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Giraffe Species Survival Plan.

In February, Okidi, a giraffe calf that was born at the zoo in November 2025, was humanely euthanized following significant injuries after running into a habitat viewing panel in her indoor habitat.